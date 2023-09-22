Injury to Real Madrid veteran worse than initially feared, set to miss four matches

Real Madrid are already facing something of an injury crisis, but Dani Carvajal’s problem looks as if it is worse than initially feared.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Carvajal would miss their Champions League opener against Union Berlin on Tuesday, but gave hope that he could return for their derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

However a scan on Friday morning revealed that the injury would in fact keep him out against Atletico. Relevo now say that the injury has not developed well, and he will be out for a further ten days. Having already missed their clash against Union, Carvajal will be out against Atletico, Las Palmas at home on Wednesday, and an away trip to Girona on Saturday.

He should in theory be available the following Tuesday for their clash againat Napoli in the Champions League, but it could be a tight call. Given his history of muscle problems over recent seasons, Ancelotti is unlikely to want to risk him.

It means that Lucas Vazquez or Nacho Fernandez are likely to take over right-back duties for the coming three matches, depending on what kind of profile they go for. The injury hits at an unfortunate time for both Carvajal and Real Madrid, after he had started the season in excellent form.