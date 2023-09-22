Imanol Alguacil focused on ‘Champions League game’ against Getafe

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil has told his players to forget about their 1-1 midweek Champions League draw with Inter Milan.

La Real made their Champions League return for the first time in a decade in San Sebastian as Alguacil’s side came within three minutes of a key win at the Estadio Anoeta.

Brais Mendez’s early goal looked to have set the hosts on track for victory before a late leveller from Lautaro Martinez tied the contest.

However, despite the excitement surrounding a huge night European night, Alguacil was instantly back down to the business of La Liga after the final whistle.

The Basque manager told his players to put the Inter game at the back of their minds and focus on Getafe this weekend.

“Our Champions League match this week is against Getafe. If we want to be in the Champions League next year, the games we have to win are in La Liga, like the one on Sunday”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I hope on Sunday we have the same atmosphere as Wednesday, it’s very important the fans are with us. Next year we want to play in the Champions League.”

Following this weekend’s matches, Alguacil’s charges go to Valencia in midweek, before a Basque derby at home to Athletic Club, followed by their next Champions League game, at RB Salzburg.