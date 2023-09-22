Future Barcelona star Vitor Roque out for majority of season with injury

Future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque has received a first diagnosis on his injury, after being stretchered off on Thursday night.

Roque went down under a challenge while Athletico Paranaense were taking on Internacional, with fears of a serious injury stoked by the sight of Roque using crutches.

The 18-year-old is still yet to receive full tests at Athletico PR, say Sport, but the initial diagnosis is that he would be out for around 8 weeks. That would take him into late November in terms of his recovery, with the Brazilian Serie A ending on the first weekend of December.

The positive news for Barcelona is that there does not appear to be a fracture, and instead it is a high ankle sprain. Nevertheless it is far from optimal, and Barcelona will still be awaiting conclusive tests.

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has said that the Blaugrana will try to bring Roque to the club in January, although Sporting Director Deco has backed away from that date. He is due to join in July of 2024.