David de Gea considering retirement as offers reduce

Spanish international David de Dea is considering retirement in the coming weeks following his exit from Manchester United.

The veteran goal keeper opted to end his time in Manchester at the end of June with the Premier League giants opting against keeping him at Old Trafford.

De Gea had remained as the No.1 choice under Erik ten Hag last season, but the Dutch coach was open with his plan to look for a replacement, with Andre Onana arriving as a summer reinforcement.

Following his move away from ten Hag’s side, de Gea reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabia, with interest from La Liga not formalising into a free transfer offer.

With the situation unresolved, reports from The Guardian claim de Gea is ready to call time on his career, if he is not offered a first choice place at a new team.

The 33-year-old will make a final decision before the end of 2023.