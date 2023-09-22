Barcelona Sporting Director set seemingly impossible €105m task to retain two stars

Barcelona have looked brilliant in their last two matches, thumping both Real Betis and Royal Antwerp 5-0. With four goals and an assist between them, the impact of ‘Los Joaos’ has been undeniable.

Joao Felix seems to have found an immediate understanding with his teammates, making four goal contributions in his opening two starts. Meanwhile Joao Cancelo has been excellent too, scoring one of his own in spectacular fashion, and generally adding an extra level of speed to ball circulation in the midfield.

Both joined on loan deals without an option to buy, and while Barcelona would much rather they were playing well, if they do so, it will drive their price tag up, should they want to retain the players.

🚨 The first indications are that Atlético Madrid would want around €80m for João Félix, while Manchester City would be satisfied with roughly €25m. Barcelona will try to retain the two if their level is considered high enough throughout their entire loan spells. @ffpolo,… pic.twitter.com/WJAmz6rN8t — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 22, 2023

MD note that neither Atletico Madrid nor Manchester City are likely to make things easy for them in that regard, and say that at the time of writing, it would take €80m to buy Felix, and €25m to make Cancelo’s deal permanent. In total, €105m.

Given Barcelona are far in excess of their salary limit, it looks as if they will be subject to spending restrictions again. That means in order to give Deco the power to make those deals happen, they would have to save/earn up to €210m to put up those fees. This is without taking into account the €61m deal for Vitor Roque.

The Blaugrana will likely have to rely on both players holding out for them ahead of other sides. That would in turn give them some sort of leverage in negotiations.