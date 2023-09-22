Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez picks out defender for praise – ‘He’s an amazing leader’

Barcelona are set to face Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, following two brilliant performances against Real Betis and Royal Antwerp. What is worse for Rafael Benitez, they are set to get better.

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo was given the medical green light on Friday, and is back in the squad for the first time since leaving their second game of the season against Cadiz, when he picked up a muscle injury.

Since he has missed matches against Villarreal, Osasuna and their two most recent clashes, conceding four goals in the first two. Xavi Hernandez explained just how important he is.

“He is a very important figure. Vital. He is a captain, leader, a corrector… he will be eased back in little by little, he’s coming off an injury. He is happy, content… he is an amazing leader. He gives us maximum security.”

Xavi did not set a return date for Barcelona’s other injured star, Pedri.

“He does amazing work, he wants to participate. He’s very necessary for us. His feelings will dictate when he comes back. We want him to be one hundred percent.”

For Xavi and Barcelona, aside from winning all of their games, the priority will be to maintain this level of performances, but also to reach the 28th of October with everyone fit. They welcome Real Madrid to Montjuic that day, and will be desperate to have everyone available, not least Araujo to combat Vinicius.