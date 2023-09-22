Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati welcomed into Brighton dressing room with open arms

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is facing what could be a make or break season this year, as he tries his luck on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, is first side away from Catalonia. He has started on good footing, say reports coming out of the Ciudad Condal.

Fati made his debut last weekend, seeing the final minutes against Manchester United, and being denied by another former La Masia talent in Andre Onana. On Thursday night, Brighton fell to a tough defeat in their return to Europe, going down 3-2 at home to AEK Athens. There will be little let up for Roberto de Zerbi’s side too, with Ajax and Marseille to come in their group.

Sport say that Fati has started well at Brighton though, being welcomed into the dressing room warmly. The 20-year-old is enjoying life in England, and the fresh chance to prove his quality.

Perhaps the biggest question is how much and where Ansu will play. Kaoru Mitoma is very much the star attraction on the left side, where Ansu would likely prefer to play. Against AEK, the Barcelona forward started just behind Joao Pedro as a second striker. Ansu has said he is content to play wherever the manager sees fit, pointing out he is comfortable anywhere in attack.

Both Ansu and Barcelona will be hoping he can find an avenue into the starting line-up. Fati at his best is a magnet for the ball and goals. Given Brighton tend to enjoy a lot of possession close to goal, Ansu will no doubt be aware that he can thrive if things go well.