Barcelona icon Lionel Messi reveals plans for life after Inter Miami

Barcelona legend and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is enjoying himself in Major League Soccer without doubt, and could probably play for as long as he desires. Yet now aged 36, it is no surprise people are keen to know what he plans to do after retirement.

The big question that has been asked is whether Messi could make the next World Cup. It will take place in his new home of the United States, with Messi 39 in 2026. He looks set to make the Copa America next summer with Argentina at any rate.

Speaking to Olga en vivo, via Sport, Messi said he was trying to avoid thinking about post-retirement. But did hint at one role.

“I haven’t thought about it and I don’t want to think about it either. I want to continue enjoying what I do. I took an important step leaving Europe behind. I don’t want to think about the next step, but about enjoying what I like most, which is playing. It’s a job that I love, it’s lucky. I have responsibilities. I don’t know what I’ll do, I like everything related to football, I like being with kids, teaching, also being a sports director, but I don’t know where I’m going to go.”

Certainly having Messi give you advice as a manager seems an daunting and delightful task in equal measure. It could even herald a return to Argentina, and his beloved Newell’s Old Boys.

“Personally, the idea of ​​being able to enjoy Argentine football has always been there, and even more so after having been world champions, of being able to play at Newells. When I was little I was already going to the ground.”

Messi only joined Inter Miami in the summer, and having bought a property worth €10m, looks to be setting up there for several years yet. The prospect of him returning to Argentina, where he retains mythical status, is a mouth-watering one though.