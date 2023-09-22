Barcelona

Barcelona confirm Xavi extension until 2025

Barcelona have formally confirmed a contract extension for head coach Xavi Hernandez until 2025.

Speculation over when Xavi would sign a new deal has increased in recent days with widespread reports claiming an agreement had been reached between him and the club.

Xavi revealed the renewal was agreed during his press conference ahead of Barcelona’s weekend clash with Celta Vigo with details to be confirmed quickly.

La Blaugrana ratified Xavi’s comments just a few hours later with the former Spanish international now tied to the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

His current deal was due to expire in June 2024 and the club have been working on a deal to keep him in Catalonia since the start of June.

The agreement also includes an option to extend until 2026 with the club confident Xavi can secure more success after winning the La Liga title in 2023, in their first league title success since 2019.

