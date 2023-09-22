Atletico Madrid teammate frustrated by Joao Felix before Barcelona loan exit

Joao Felix’s decision to move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona on loan continues to cause controversy in the Spanish capital.

Felix ended the summer transfer window caught between Atletico and Barcelona after indicating his desire to join the latter during preseason.

Despite Atletico’s previous stance on not selling Felix to a domestic rival, they did finally accept a season long loan move to Catalonia, after extending his contract in Madrid until 2029.

His switch to Barcelona does not include a purchase clause and Atletico are still open minded over their next step for the Portuguese international.

However, his relationship with the club and the Los Rojiblancos fan base has been damaged by his public push to join Barcelona, and he already has three goals at Barcelona.

Atletico teammate Saul Niguez admitted the situation ended with the best possible solution but claimed Felix could have handled the move differently.

“He’s a great player, and was unlucky not to be able to show that in this team”, as per an interview with Movistar+, via Marca.

“I wish him all the best, and that everything goes well at Barca, he’s started strongly, I think he could have done things better in leaving, he didn’t, and in the end it’s taken its toll on the club.”