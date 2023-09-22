Atletico Madrid star offers practical response on money motivated Saudi Arabia transfers

Atletico Madrid defender Axel Witsel has offered a frank response over the ongoing player transfer exodus to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League have invested huge sums in both transfer funds and salaries in recent months as clubs have looked to bolster their squads by signing major players from European clubs.

As part of the continuing moves towards developing a rival to Europe in the transfer market, stars from La Liga have made the switch to the Middle East, at opposite ends of their careers.

Karim Benzema opted to join Al Ittihad over signing a new deal at Real Madrid with Gabri Veiga rejecting interest from across Europe to sign for Al Ahli.

Former Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco moved to Al Shabab and his old teammate Witsel was pragmatic in his assessment, calling on memories of his decision to move to China in 2017.

“We each have our path. I’m not going to say it was bad to leave for Arabia because I left for China when I was 27. For me, Yannick has done well”, as per reports from Marca.

“It was a life experience, of course we ‘go there for money’. It’s the truth and Yannick has done that and it’s fine.”