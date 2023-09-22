Atletico Madrid duo Memphis Depay and Koke train ahead of Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid have received more positive injury news ahead of their derby clash with Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side will welcome Los Blancos across the Spanish capital this weekend in a key game at the Estadio Metropolitano.

His side have struggled for form in recent weeks and the Argentinian coach is in need of a strong result against their arch rivals.

Captain Koke is expected to come straight into the starting line up for the home side, despite only playing seven minutes of La Liga action since the start of the 2023/24 season, after suffering an injury on the opening weekend of the campaign.

However, alongside the boost of Koke’s comeback, reports from Marca claim both he and Memphis Depay came through Atletico’s final training session ahead of the game with no issues.

Koke will replace Pablo Barrios in the hosts engine room with Depay set to start on the bench on his own return to fitness.