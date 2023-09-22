Atletico Madrid legend on Joao Felix – ‘No doubt he didn’t understand the club’

Atletico Madrid icon Diego Godin has put Joao Felix’s struggles at the Metrpolitano down to a lack of understanding for the club, following four years of inconsistency.

Felix, 23, showed glimpses of his talent, but has catapulted hopes that he can finally come good in the long-term at Barcelona, following three goals and an assist in two starts.

However Godin, speaking to Cadena SER, calmed some of this talk. He was asked if it hurt to see him triumphing at Barcelona.

“Well, he’s played one game right?”, before being corrected.

“Two games, well maybe it’s too early to speak about that.”

🎙️| Saúl Ñíguez: “João Félix? He’s a great player, as you’ve seen, who then had the misfortune of not being able to prove himself in this team. I can’t tell you anything else because, as I said, as a player, he’s very good, very, very good. Then… you have to want it, you have to… pic.twitter.com/Y3uDNCfpkj — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 22, 2023

It was put to Godin that regardless of what Felix is or isn’t at Barcelona, he has not been a success at Atletico.

“First, I should say that I don’t know him, I’ve never had the pleasure. But it’s true that he doesn’t lack for talent, he’s shown that. No doubt he didn’t understand the club, he didn’t understand what the club required from him, and what the fans required from him.”

Felix admitted that he struggled to adapt to Simeone’s ideas too, even if he tried to do his best, statements that Godin categorised as ‘politically correct.’

The following day an interview with Saul Niguez was released, where he too was asked about the hot topic. Saul said that Felix ‘could have done things better too.’

It is hard to disagree that somewhere along way, there was a lack of understanding. Felix always seemed to struggle to find his place on the pitch under Diego Simeone. It’s also true that he never matched the work-rate of the likes of Griezmann around him, which seemed to hurt Simeone’s opinion of him.