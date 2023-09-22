Atletico Madrid given significant injury boost ahead of derby with Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have had some rough injury luck at the start of this season, with a number of players going down in recent weeks, but Los Colchoneros are finally due to get some good news.

Ahead of the Madrid derby, Rodrigo de Paul and Memphis Depay are doubts for Los Colchoneros, while Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar are all set to miss the match.

Real Madrid are not in rude health either, with Dani Carvajal doubtful. Vinicius Junior has been ruled out of action, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler will miss the match too.

Yet Diario AS say that Atletico will be able to call on captain Koke Resurreccion. Injured just five minutes into the season, Koke has been recovering from a minor muscle tear since. Yet with Barrios out for a month following their Lazio clash in the Champions League, Atletico were left with only Axel Witsel as an obvious option in midfield to fill the pivot role.

Diego Simeone has been reluctant to use him there for some time, while Marcos Llorente and Saul Niguez seem likely to accompany Koke now in midfield, should de Paul not make the match.

The significance of Koke to Atletico Madrid cannot be understated, with Los Colchoneros much more comfortable on the ball with him there, and far more organised. It could move the needle on their performance.