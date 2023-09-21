Xavi Hernandez’s contract extension set to be finalised, announcement could be in next 24 hours

Following the closing of the summer transfer window, Barcelona have been putting their efforts into extending the contracts of existing players, and also members of staff. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has agreed a new deal, while Alejandro Balde’s extension was made official on Thursday.

The next agreement set to be completed involves Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona’s head coach has agreed a one-year contract extension, which will see him through to the end of next season. Terms have been agreed upon for weeks, although a final announcement has yet to be forthcoming.

According to MD, that could arrive on Friday. A final agreement is expected within the next 24 hours, after which Barcelona will be free to announce Xavi’s extension.

As part of the deal, Xavi will receive a significant pay rise as a result of the success he has brought to Barcelona since taking the reins back in November 2021. Although he has only signed until 2025, the deal included a one-year extension clause that is activated when certain requirements are met.

There’s little doubt that Xavi is the right man to lead Barcelona at this stage. The Catalans have been excellent for the last 12 months in particular, and they will hope to keep getting better this season.