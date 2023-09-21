WATCH: Vinicius Junior left in stitches as Jude Bellingham suffers mishap during EA Sports tournament

On Thursday, EA Sports held a tournament in Madrid to celebrate the launch of their new EAFC 24 game, which releases later this month. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior went both invited to play the video game, which Zinedine Zidane was also in attendance.

Bellingham and Vinicius went head-to-head during multiple matches, and there were a few comedic moments. The Brazilian celebrated a goal by imitating Bellingham’s open arms celebration, which he has adopted his making the move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Viní Jr doing Jude’s celebration after he scored against him on EAFC24 🤣🤍 pic.twitter.com/V5tsRKzvud — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 21, 2023

At one stage, Bellingham was about to score a goal, but his controller turned off at the exact wrong moment. This was highly amusing for Vinicius, who was seen breaking into laughter following his teammate’s misfortune.

Lo que daría por ser @DjMaRiiO y estar ahí ante las dos estrellas del mundo. pic.twitter.com/n7TMyBpiP0 — 𝑷𝒂𝒖🧢 (@_pauliiita) September 21, 2023

Bellingham has settled into life in Madrid with ease, and he has become a big hit in the dressing room. Although he won’t be overly pleased with this little incident, he will be delighted with the start that he has made at Real Madrid.