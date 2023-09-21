WATCH: Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde grabs attention at presentation after cynical challenge on family member

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde appeared at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday to sign his new deal with the club, meaning he has a contract until 2028. He’s already showing he means business.

Balde declared in his presentation that he was keen to contribute more and more to the side, and continue learning as he has done up until now. Still just 19, Balde’s meteoric rise gives him plenty of time to add to his game.

He showed he is already learning the dark arts. During footage of the presentation, a young relative showed some of the family pace as they went after a ball, but Balde sent them flying with a trip straight out of the handbook for cynical defenders.

Good to see Alejandro Balde is adding a cynical streak to his game. It's what you want from your defenders.pic.twitter.com/yvv99gPpXC — Football España (@footballespana_) September 21, 2023

Xavi Hernandez will no doubt be keen to ensure some of his backline are aware of all the tools at their disposal. Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde and Balde are all relatively clean players, if not averse to a professional foul either.