Villarreal make disappointing start to Europa League after falling to defeat against Panathinaikos

Villarreal have become regulars in European competitions in recent years, and they tend to do very well. However, they have made a disappointing start to this season’s Europa League, falling to a 2-0 defeat to Panathinaikos in Athens.

Pacheta made wholesale changes from the side that defeated Almeria on Sunday, with the likes of Denis Suarez, Ben Brereton Diaz and Manu Trigueros coming into the side. This did not have the desired effect for Villarreal, as they struggled to break down their Greek opponents.

The hosts took the lead after 38 minutes. Fotis Ioannidis got the goal for Panathinaikos, which set them on their way towards a famous victory.

Villarreal brought the big hitters on in the second half , with Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo among those to enter the play. However, it did not bring about a positive change. In fact, Panathinaikos would go 2-0 up courtesy of Andraz Sporar.

It remains that way until the final whistle, meaning that Villarreal are on the back foot in the Europa League group already. They will hope to bounce back this weekend when they travel to face Rayo Vallecano in the outskirts of Madrid.