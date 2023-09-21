Sevilla receive injury boost as key man returns to full training, return to action not far away

It has been a tough start to the season for Sevilla. They have won only one of their opening five matches, that being the narrow victory over Las Palmas last weekend.

Sergio Ramos’ return to the club appears to have sparked a little bit of life into Los Nervionenses, and head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will hope that also proves to be the case with Marcos Acuna, who has been out of action for a month due to injury.

Diario AS report that Acuna has returned to full training having recovered from the issue. Although he won’t be considered for Saturday’s trip to Osasuna, he could be back in action when Sevilla host Almeria at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Acuna is a valuable player for Sevilla, and his return will be eagerly anticipated. However, the Andalusians will not want to risk him back so as to avoid aggravating the issue.