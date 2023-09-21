Real Madrid to hold Vinicius Junior back for Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti left the door ajar for the return of star forward Vinicius Junior for the Madrid derby on Sunday. However the club medical department may try to close it.

Vinicius suffered an injury against Celta Vigo in mid-August, with the initial diagnosis being around six weeks for the injury, which would keep him out until at least October.

However the Brazilian has been working hard to shorten the amount of time he is out, and following their victory against Union Berlin, Ancelotti hinted that he could make the match.

🚨 Vini Jr no jugará contra el Atlético de Madrid. El brasileño ha trabajado muy duro para acortar los plazos al máximo. Pero desde el Real Madrid lo tienen claro “para correr antes hay que caminar”, es decir, 0 riesgos.@DAZN_ES — Sergio Quirante (@SQuirante) September 21, 2023

Sergio Quirante of DAZN claims that the Atletico Madrid clash will come too quickly for the 23-year-old though. The club are are adamant that ‘before you run, you have to walk’, and will take no risks with his fitness.

Vinicius has proved that he has a privileged physique over the past 12 months, but if Los Blancos are to challenge for titles this season, they cannot afford to be without him. The strategy from Los Blancos may well frustrate the player, and Diego Simeone, but it is perhaps not a risk worth taking at this stage in the season in particular.