Real Madrid nearly broke transfer strategy to sign Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane

Real Madrid have been doing just finie with Jude Bellingham as their chief goalscoring threat, but they did start the summer trying to replace Karim Benzema with a more orthodox forward.

According to The Athletic, Kane attracted interest from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid before eventually making his move to Bayern Munich. Los Blancos were reportedly interested in Kane the week before Benzema left, with Carlo Ancelotti his chief advocate at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However they were some way of forcing Daniel Levy’s hand at Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern ended up paying €100m for the 30-year-old, whereas Real Madrid’s bid only made it to €69m.

Signing Kane no doubt makes sense on paper, with Joselu Mato their only recognised forward going into the season. However it would have been quite a departure from their current transfer strategy. Since the dysfunctional signing of Eden Hazard in his prime, Los Blancos have only spent major money on younger stars like Aurelien Tchouameni and Bellingham.