Real Madrid legend supports of Spain women’s team – ‘My daughters will enjoy what they fought for’

Real Madrid and Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso has publicly backed the Spanish women’s team, after weeks of scandal involving former RFEF President Luis Rubiales. Since there have been a series of events that have led to sackings, and in theory, changes too.

Rubiales, former Manager Jorge Vilda, and RFEF General Secretary Andreu Camps have all left their positions so far, and after seven hours of negotiation with the Ministry for Sport and the Spanish Football Federation, have agreed to play again on the proviso of a series of changes.

Speaking ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s Europa League tie with BK Hacken in Sweden, where Spain are due to play on Friday, Xabi Alonso gave his full support to La Roja.

“First of all, it is fantastic that the Swedish national team supports the important process of change that is taking place in Spanish women’s football. Until now, Spanish players have fought for their rights with complete legitimacy. They have just reached an agreement on a series of important changes with the Spanish federation. It is important that these changes occur in Spanish football and in Spanish society, given the behaviour that we have seen in the past and that has not been isolated,” Alonso told the press, as reported by MD.

On Wednesday evening, Alexia Putellas declared that there were still some conversations to be had, and Alonso backed further reform.

“Yes, there is still an imbalance in the Spanish Football Federation, but day by day we see that women’s football is gaining more and more importance. It is good for football and it is good for society. We need equality. This is the first step, but it is a very important step.”

“Sometimes something good comes from uncomfortable situations. I regret what the Spanish players had to go through after becoming world champions. We have talked more about other things than their great performance. They have fought for important things. My daughters will benefit and enjoy in the future what the Spanish women have fought for today, and remember that they were world champions.”

Alonso’s point of view has been less common amongst men’s football in Spain, with few figures going beyond condemning Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss. The likes of Oriol Romeu and Borja Iglesias have been highly critical, but most have avoided the topic as best they could.