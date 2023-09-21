Real Betis made to pay for missed chances as Rangers pick up Europa League victory in Glasgow

Real Betis have made a disappointing start to this season’s Europa League, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat to Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini made several changes to the side that were swept away by Barcelona on Saturday. Among those to come into the team was Ez Abde, who made his full debut for the Andalusians.

Abde was undoubtedly the bright spark for Betis in the first half. He was dangerous down the left, and tested Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland on numerous occasions. He came very close on two occasions, but the Englishman was up to the task.

Betis will feel that they should have led at half time given their chances, but they were made to pay in the second period as Rangers went in front. Claudio Bravo made a point-blank save inside the six-yard box, but the ball fell to Abdullah Sima who slotted into the empty net.

Real Betis piled the pressure late on, but they were unable to find an equaliser, meaning that they fell to defeat. Pellegrini’s men have wobbled in recent weeks, and they will need to pick themselves up quickly, starting with this weekend’s match Andalusian derby match against Cadiz.