President Joan Laporta thanks Agent Jorge Mendes for ‘thinking about Barcelona’s interests’

Barcelona have presented left-back Alejandro Balde after he signed a new contract with the club, tying his future to the club until 2028.

Speaking at the event, Balde explained that he was merely extending his already long stay to MD.

“I have been at the club for 13 years and all I have are good memories. When I arrived when I was 6 or 7 years old, my dream was to reach the first team and now the dream has come true. I would like to thank the people who have helped me in this process, especially to my family, and also to you, the president, and the coach.”

Balde still had a long career ahead of him, having skipped several stages to become Barcelona’s first-choice left-back.

“I hope to continue contributing more and more as I have up to now. I am only 19 years old and I have a lot to improve and learn. In five years I will be 24, I will be very young and I hope to be here for many more years.”

Laporta: "Many thanks to all of those who have taught Balde and also to the trainers of the club, that I personify today in Alexanco. Also to the work Deco has done to finish this operation." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile President Joan Laporta thanked Balde and his family as well as new Sporting Director Deco for making the deal happen. Perhaps most notably, he thanked Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

“I also want to thank Jorge Mendes, because in addition to defending the interests of your client, you also think about those of Barca and you know how to combine the two interests and sometimes making some sacrifice.”

Mendes and Barcelona have become increasingly close in recent seasons, while the appointment of Deco is likely to mean their affairs cross over even more. The former Barcelona midfielder used to work for Mendes’ agency, who currently handle the contracts of Lamine Yamal, Ansu Fati, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.