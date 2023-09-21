Pacheta tells his Villarreal side to toughen up following Panathinaikos defeat

Villarreal will have high hopes of going far in this season’s Europa League, although their chances of doing so have not started well. They were defeated by Panathinaikos in their opening group stage match on Thursday evening.

Pacheta made wholesale changes from the side that defeated Almeria on Sunday, but they did not have the desired effect. Speaking to the media after the match (via Diario AS), the Villarreal head coach had mixed emotions over his side’s performance in Athens.

“There are things that I liked. There were dangerous approaches in the first 10 or 12 minutes of the second half. We were tight in the press, we stole the ball well, but we have to improve in offensive duels and also the defensive duels. We can’t be so soft in football. Football forces you to be tough.”

Despite the defeat, Pacheta does not lose hope of Villarreal progressing from their Europa League group.

“We need to keep believing. This is going to get better, I have no doubts. We have to have faith that we’re going to get better, that’s what I get paid for.”

There have been promising signs for Villarreal during Pacheta’s short tenure so far, although a big improvement will be required from Thursday’s defeat.