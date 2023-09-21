Montse Tome clarifies earlier statements after being accused of lying – “It was a failure of interpretation”

Spain head coach Montse Tome has been speaking to the media ahead of Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Sweden. However, perhaps very unsurprisingly, very few of the questions asked during the press conference have been about matters on the pitch.

The ongoing situation between the La Roja squad and Tome/the Spanish Football Federation continues to be a hot topic. There remains a strong feeling of unease between the two parties following the situation with Luis Rubiales.

Players have refused to be called up until the situation ends, while others begrudgingly accepted the opportunity to represent their country in the UEFA Nations League.

Curiously, Tome has been accused of lying to the media in recent days after she claimed that she spoke to all of Spain’s players regarding the current situation, with none of them rejecting the chance to be called up.

On those accusations, Tome stated she did not lie, but rather she was misinterpreted poorly.

“No (I did not lie). It was a failure of interpretation. They asked me if I had spoken to players, I said yes because I have spoken to some of them. Not with all of them, but with some of them. I’m not going to say with whom.

“I’m not going to say what I said. It’s part of the personal and professional secret that I don’t like to breach.”

Tome also addressed matters regarding the Spanish Football Federation’s attempt for change in the wake of the Rubiales scandal.

“Everything not involving football I can not control. These changes are out of my control.”

It is certainly a very touchy subject still, and Tome evidently wants to move Spanish football on. However, that is unlikely to happen for some time.