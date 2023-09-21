Manuel Pellegrini pleased with his Real Betis side despite disappointing Rangers defeat

Real Betis made a disappointing start to this season’s Europa League on Thursday. They lost 1-0 to Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox Stadium, with a second half strike proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Betis will feel that they should have had the game won in the first half. They had multiple chances to score, with Ez Abde having twice being denied by big saves from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

On the basis of play, Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini felt that his side performed well, and he told the media after the match (via Diario AS) that his side were unfortunate to lose in Glasgow.

“We were in control in the first half, with Abde having several chances. In the second half they started better, but only scored from a corner. Obviously we knew that, against Rangers at home, it was going to be difficult to always be in control.

“They threw everything at us in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half and scored. I think the defeat was unfair, but I’m happy with the personality of the team.”

Real Betis have wobbled over the last few weeks, and they will hope to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday when they host Andalusian rivals Cadiz at the Benito Villamarin.