Joao Felix spotted at Barcelona handball match as integration to life in Catalonia continues

It’s safe to say that Joao Felix has been something of a revelation at Barcelona since joining from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the transfer window. The Portuguese has started in fine form, which has included scoring three goals in his last two matches.

Felix certainly looks to be putting in the effort to integrate at Barcelona as seamlessly as possible. He is already a very popular figure in the dressing room, and he has taken it upon himself to explore other areas within the club.

On Thursday, Felix was spotted watching Barcelona’s handball side as they faced Magdeburg, a match that they won 32-20. In that regard, they will probably hope that the 23-year-old comes back more often, as he could be a good luck charm.

The unfortunate thing for Barcelona is that Felix is only on loan. The two parties appear to be a match made in heaven, but Atletico are unlikely to allow him to leave on a permanent basis without receiving a huge fee, which the Catalans cannot afford due to their financial issues.