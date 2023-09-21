Joao Cancelo admits ‘risk’ after joining Barcelona from Manchester City

New Barcelona signing Joao Cancelo has called his signing for the club ‘risky’, after leaving Manchester City. The Portuguese arrives at the reigning La Liga champions, but comes from the champions of Europe.

He could have arrived in January. Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he wanted Cancelo on loan last season, but claims City told them that he was not available for them. This is something Pep Guardiola has disputed. Cancelo was none the wiser.

“That conversation was a bit confusing, I don’t know if it’s true if Barca wanted me in January because it didn’t reach me, but hey, Barcelona is a club I’ve always wanted to be at, it’s the club of my dreams after having played in my childhood team which was Benfica.”

“I am very happy to be here, I have enjoyed these three games a lot, I have teammates who are helping me adapt as quickly as possible, which is important. I play with great footballers, which also makes everything very easy for me,” Cancelo explained to MD.

The 29-year-old defender says he was a fan of taking risks, which at times explains some of the entertaining choices he makes on the pitch, and that joining Barcelona was one.

“Yes, it’s risky, but my life has always been a risk. I always like to take risks, in my social life I am also like that. I have to thank everyone at City, so far I have had the best moments of my career there, I had the opportunity to be in the FIFA XI last year, which for me was another dream.”

“And that is thanks to my City teammates, the coach, Pep, his staff, who are a very good group, very united and you can see that, because for me now they are the best team in the world and coming here was a risk, yes, but it is Barcelona and when the opportunity to go to Barca comes, you have to go.”

There had been rumours that Guardiola and Cancelo had fallen out, although both have publicly been kind about the other in the press. Ahead of his signing for Barcelona, there were reports that the Blaugrana had concerns about his character, but Xavi Hernandez has shown an ability to handle the dressing room, above all else.