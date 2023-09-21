Jenni Hermoso shows her appreciation to teammates Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas following media comments

Spain’s women’s side have been under the microscope over the last few weeks, albeit unfortunately for the reasons that they deserve to be. Luis Rubiales’ kiss of Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup victory last month has left a stain on Spanish football, one for which it is still recovering.

Spain’s players have been exemplary throughout this situation. They have called for change, and it looks to be coming, albeit rather slowly. However, more still needs to be done, which Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas referred to on Thursday.

Paredes and Putellas became the first La Roja players to speak to the media since the squad came to an agreement to play in this month’s UEFA Nations League fixtures. Hermoso will no be present as she was not called up by head coach Montse Tome, but she is still very much in the thoughts of her teammates.

Putellas and Paredes were both very strong in their statements, and not many people will be able to agree with what they said. Hermoso was certainly proud of her teammates, and she paid tribute to them on X by posting a picture of them together after the World Cup win in August.

Spanish football is hopefully heading in the right direction after an incredibly dark few weeks. The La Roja squad have been so brave throughout, and it appeared to be that they are finally being heard.