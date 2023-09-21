Fresh Barcelona jewel comes close to Lamine Yamal record, being courted by top agent

Barcelona had a dry spell in terms of talent coming out of La Masia, but with the club short of funds, they have once again looked to their academy. That extra trust is paying dividends, with the likes of Gavi and now Lamine Yamal looking like first-team talents for some time to come.

The next could be on the way. Lamine Yamal set the record for a Spanish player to debut in the Champions League, at just 16 years of age. He also set the record for their under-19 side, who compete in the UEFA Youth League.

They were in action against Royal Antwerp ahead of the senior side, where Guille Fernandez came within a month and five days of breaking Lamine Yamal’s 15 years, one month and 16 days. Fernandez came on during a 2-1 win over Antwerp, looking at home in midfield, as per Sport.

A midfielder that gets forward effectively, Fernandez is known for his ability to drive through midfield, with a powerful finish to go with it. He also provides plenty of assists.

Officially, players are not allowed to have representation until they are 16, which is when they can sign a contract. However Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes is already in the frame, and is expected to represent Fernandez when he can start signing deals.

He would join a list of Mendes clients at Barcelona, including Ansu Fati, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.