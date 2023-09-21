Carlo Ancelotti gathers Real Madrid players in dressing room to send message after Union Berlin win

Real Madrid managed a victory in extremis against Union Berlin in their Champions League opener. The ever on time Jude Bellingham coming up with a 94th-minute winner to send the Santiago Bernabeu home happy.

Los Blancos are used to winning games late, and their victory over their German opposition was straight from their recent playbook. Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with it.

According to El Chiringuito (via Diario AS), Ancelotti gathered all of the players in the dressing room after the match. He did so in order to tell them that ‘winning like this is to represent the values of this club’.

Real Madrid put together a series of comebacks in the Champions League two seasons ago to win the competition, with few being able to recall drama quite like it. Ancelotti and Los Blancos have been keen to incorporate the idea of the comeback and never giving up into their identity. It’s been paying dividends for some time.