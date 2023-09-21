Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid star struggles with defensive setup

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti has been transparent about the fact that Rodrygo Goes is finding deep-lying defences much tougher to deal with. The Brazilian scored on the opening day of the season against Athletic Club, but has failed to hit the back of the net since.

Last season Rodrygo hit 19 goals, despite never being a guaranteed starter. From his expected goals figure of 3.2, Rodrygo has just that opening day strike to his name, but Ancelotti will no doubt be pleased that he is still getting into the right positions. Ancelotti was honest about the fact he much prefers open spaces to work in.

"The idea is to be patient, but not too patient. These games are like that. Trap games. I remember Sheriff, where we lost at home, it was that type of game. It is to our credit, Rudiger was outstanding." Carlo Ancelotti on facing low blocks.

“For him, these games are more complicated. He is very good in open space, and here there are smaller spaces. He hasn’t had the opportunity to play in the open space. Today he was unlucky, because he could have scored in two or three situations,” he told Diario AS.

There is a good argument to say that this is the case for the vast majority of players, but so far this season it appears to be hitting Rodrygo harder. Even so, the sample size is too small to say whether it should be a major concern for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo is likely missing Karim Benzema too. He had a good relationship with the Frenchman, and Joselu is a vastly different striker to adapt to. With Jude Bellingham arriving from the second line of attack, it also forces Rodrygo to play closer to the last line of defence, which he is less comfortable doing.