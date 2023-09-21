Brazilian starlet making waves at Girona following brilliant performances

Girona have been one of the stories of the infant season so far. After a successful campaign last time out, narrowly missing out on European football, the Catalan side have started off the season on fire, winning four and drawing one of their opening games.

Only Barcelona have scored more than their 11 goals this season, and only Real Madrid have conceded less than their 4 so far. If that wasn’t enough they’re highly entertaining.

Losing a number of players over the summer, many expected this to be a harder season for the Blanquivermells. But the likes of Savio, a 19-year-old Brazilian winger, have been lighting up their matches so far.

Arriving on loan from ESTAC Troyes, who are also part of the City group, Savio barely featured for Atletico Mineiro, before moving to Europe for €6m. Heading on loan to PSV Eindhoven for the second half of last season, he played mostly for their B team, before heading to Girona.

“We are working to get him to play on the left. But the players who have quality know that when the team needs something from them, they have to adapt,” Manager Michel Sanchez told Marca.

“He can bring a lot of quality to us and be a differential footballer,” Sporting Director Quique Carcel said this summer when he joined.

2 assists

2nd Successful take-ons (13)

4th Goal-creating actions (4)

6th Carries into penalty area (10)

7th Progressive carries (20)

10th Progressive carrying distance (628m) Yep, 19-year-old Savio looks like a player after just 5 games.pic.twitter.com/Cwy06QF8jx — Football España (@footballespana_) September 21, 2023

“He is a differential player one against one. He was on our radar and we were very clear that he was going to help us. He has an enormous talent that we are going to enjoy.”

Posting some of the best numbers in the division, his electric pace and seamless changes of direction have had defenders flailing at his feet often. Once he has his head up, Savio has shown he find an end product too, with three goal contributions in just five matches.

No doubt their are inconsistencies ahead given his age, but Savio so far has been one of the most thrilling players in La Liga, on one of the most exciting teams to watch.