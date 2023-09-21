Barcelona interested in signing Brazilian star tearing it up in La Liga

Barcelona are always on the lookout for excellent talent, and they often loom close to home in their pursuit of building the best squad possible. They did it during the summer with Oriol Romeu and Joao Felix, and they may do the same again in 2024.

According to Gol (via Sport), Barcelona have got their eye on Savio, who is currently tearing it up at Catalan rivals Girona. The Brazilian youngster has been on fine form this season, as the statistics suggest.

2 assists

2nd Successful take-ons (13)

4th Goal-creating actions (4)

6th Carries into penalty area (10)

7th Progressive carries (20)

Savio is on loan at Girona from French side ESTAC Troyes, who are another club part of the City Group. It means that Barcelona would not have to deal with their local rivals, which they did during the summer with Romeu.

Savio could fit into the role that Joao Felix currently occupies at Barcelona, should the Portuguese not sign permanently from Atletico Madrid. It would likely be an affordable deal too, which will be attractive for the Catalans.