Atletico Madrid loanee to miss Europa League match due to bee accident

Atletico Madrid midfielder Javi Serrrano offered a ray of youthful hope to Colchoneros similar to that of Pablo Barrios not that long ago, but facing a lack of minutes, left for Austrian side Sturm Graz on loan this summer.

Given Diego Simeone seems unlikely to bring him back into the fold, Serrano will be hoping to make the most of his chances in Graz. He could have been making his Europa League debut against Sporting CP, but a bizarre injury has gotten in the way.

Diario AS report that Serrano will miss that tie after he swallowed a bee, which caused him to fall ill. Sturm Graz are unlikely to miss him too much, as he has yet to carve out a place in the side for himself. So far he has managed just 171 minutes across six appearances, and is yet to start.

Instead Serrano has been featuring regularly for their B team in the second division in Austria, where he has made four starts.