Atletico Madrid handed major derby boost as Real Madrid superstar ruled out due to injury

There is little doubt that the big game of matchday six is at the Civitas Metropolitano, which will see Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid play the latest chapter of their bitter local rivalry.

It promises to be an incredibly captivating matchup. Real Madrid go into the fixture with a 100% win record in all competition, although Atletico have got an incredible record at home in recent months.

Atletico will hope to carry that on this weekend, and they have been handed a major boost in their attempts to do so. According to Relevo, Vinicius Junior will be unavailable for the match having failed to recover from his hamstring injury in time.

Carlo Ancelotti had hoped to have Vinicius available for the Madrid derby, but it looks like it is not to be. The same report states that the Brazilian is also a doubt for Wednesday’s match against Las Palmas.

Real Madrid will not take any risks with Vinicius’ recovery. He is undoubtedly a key player, so they do not want to lose him for any longer if it can be avoided.