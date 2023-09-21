Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid aiming to extend remarkable Metropolitano winning streak against Real Madrid

There is little doubt that the big game of matchday six is the Madrid derby at the Civitas Metropolitano. Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their 100% start to the season, but a resilient Atletico Madrid side will be standing in their way.

Real Madrid enter the fixture in better form, but given the match is in Atletico’s back yard, it is undoubtedly their toughest test of the season so far.

Atletico will fancy their chances of ending Real Madrid’s unbeaten run, and their home form of late has been nothing short of outstanding. As per Marca, they have won their last 10 home matches, which is their best ever run at the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid have got even better at home during Simeone’s tenure, having won 14 in a row at the Vicente Calderon. If they are to beat that record, defeating Real Madrid is required, although it will be very difficult to do so.

