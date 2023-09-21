Antoine Griezmann responds to snub from Spanish newspaper following Champions League MVP award

It was a pretty good week of Champions League football for La Liga’s five participants, although it could have been so much better. Barcelona and Real Madrid both won, while Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid all drew – although the latter two will be disappointed to have not won.

It shows how impressive Spanish sides performed that all of the MVP awards for their matches went to their players (Joao Felix for Barcelona, Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid, Lucas Ocampos for Sevilla, Brais Mendez for Real Sociedad and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid).

However, Marca – in a post on Instagram – omitted Griezmann from their MVP summary, which the Atletico talisman took the opportunity to respond to.

MARCA reported that, among the five Spanish UCL teams this week, four players won the Man of the Match, ignoring Griezmann's award against Lazio. Griezmann responded with ‘Strange!’ to a post pointing it out, noting the ‘coincidence’ of it being during derby week. Embarrassing… pic.twitter.com/TEqkZXX5ES — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 21, 2023

The post which Griezmann replied to pointed out that it could be a tactic deployed as a result of this weekend’s derby, which sees Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano. It’s unknown whether that is the reason for the snub.