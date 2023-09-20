Xavi Hernandez ecstatic with Barcelona star – ‘He’s fallen to us from heaven’

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez cut a contented figure after their 5-0 thumping of Royal Antwerp during their Champions League debut on Tuesday night. Several players starred, but perhaps one of the less flashy performances caught his eye.

Xavi declared it was as good as the performances have ever been during his time as coach of Barcelona, between the Antwerp victory and their win over Real Betis over the same scoreline.

As the most recent arrivals, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix were courting most of the attention, but Xavi also had special praise for another of his new additions, Ilkay Gundogan.

“Cancelo and Gundogan come from training with a coach who plays like us. Watching them play is wonderful. Also Joao Felix, who understands his role perfectly and is enjoying it.”

Xavi was delighted with Barcelona's performance. "We attack better than last season. I think that's where the difference is, we're understanding each other." "It's not all going to be goal-fests, I hope to win many matches 1-0 ." #Barca #Xavi #UCL pic.twitter.com/CGigDBLRGn — Football España (@footballespana_) September 20, 2023

On Gundogan in particular, Xavi told Marca that he was a gift from the Gods.

“He is the same as Gavi, he can play on the right, left, at the base [of midfield]… When he has the ball everything improves. He has fallen to us from heaven. He is a superlative footballer. It is wonderful to see him play.”

The former Manchester City captain did not start over the weekend against Betis, but did leave his mark on this match, freuqently involved in swift exchanges of the ball on the edge of the box that cut Antwerp open. There were perhaps hints of what he could bring in just his second match in that regard, sliding Pedri into space from a similar spot for the opening goal against Cadiz. Previously it was only the Canary Islander that had shown he was capable of regularly producing those passes.