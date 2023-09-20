WATCH: Lazio goalkeeper hero Ivan Provedel has previous with late equalisers

Atletico Madrid could barely have picked a more bitter fashion in which to drop two points on the opening day of their Champions League campaign, as they conceded a last-minute equaliser against Lazio, from their goalkeeper Ivan Provedel of all players.
Provedel had made a number of good saves to prevent Atletico sealing the match as it was, but was sent forward for a final corner. Cleared away initially, Provedel shaped his run beautifully to meet a perfect Luis Alberto cross, and find the far corner.
His finish was that of a seasoned forward, and looked like second nature. in spite of his position. The reality is, Provedel has history.
Two and a half years previously, Provedel also found a 95th-minute equaliser for Juve Stabia, his team at the time. In Serie B, his side were 2-1 down to Ascoli, when Provedel came up and rose to meet a ball into the box. On that occasion too, Provedel shows decent finishing ability.
While Colchoneros and Diego Simeone no doubt feel sick to their stomachs about conceding so late, Lazio Manager Maurizio Sarri felt justice had been done.
