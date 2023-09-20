WATCH: Lazio goalkeeper hero Ivan Provedel has previous with late equalisers

Atletico Madrid could barely have picked a more bitter fashion in which to drop two points on the opening day of their Champions League campaign, as they conceded a last-minute equaliser against Lazio, from their goalkeeper Ivan Provedel of all players.

Provedel had made a number of good saves to prevent Atletico sealing the match as it was, but was sent forward for a final corner. Cleared away initially, Provedel shaped his run beautifully to meet a perfect Luis Alberto cross, and find the far corner.

LAZIO KEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE!!! 🤯 THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME! WHAT THE #UCL IS ALL ABOUT 👏 pic.twitter.com/dmEBffFIEi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

🚨 LAZIO GOALKEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES WITH THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME 🚨 Only the second keeper in Champions League HISTORY to score a non-penalty. 😱 pic.twitter.com/wMpUhnMwg7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2023

The Lazio's goalkeeper IVAN PROVEDEL has better movement in opposition box than some forwards. The header was superb. pic.twitter.com/7YsxZJMoEX — SSD Red (@_ultraUtd) September 20, 2023

His finish was that of a seasoned forward, and looked like second nature. in spite of his position. The reality is, Provedel has history.

Two and a half years previously, Provedel also found a 95th-minute equaliser for Juve Stabia, his team at the time. In Serie B, his side were 2-1 down to Ascoli, when Provedel came up and rose to meet a ball into the box. On that occasion too, Provedel shows decent finishing ability.

In #LazioAtleticoMadrid SECONDO GOL IN CARRIERA per Ivan Provedel, dopo quello in Ascoli-Juve Stabia 2-2 di Serie B, 7 febbraio 2020! pic.twitter.com/igRRmg1J8l — Giuseppe Pastore (@gippu1) September 19, 2023

While Colchoneros and Diego Simeone no doubt feel sick to their stomachs about conceding so late, Lazio Manager Maurizio Sarri felt justice had been done.