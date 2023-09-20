Spanish football cannot move on until “Rubialism” vanishes – Javier Tebas

Spanish football has been a rocky place over the last few weeks, with the Luis Rubiales controversy having left a rather dark stain on things, even after his resignation from the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation.

Controversy has continued with the Spanish women team, with many of their players having begrudgingly been called up for this month’s UEFA Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland.

Many of the players are not happy with Montse Tome being head coach, as he was previously assistant to Jorge Vilda. Reports suggest that she could be sacked in the coming days, having only been appointed 15 days ago.

La Liga President Javier Tebas addressed the situation on Wednesday, and he believes that Spanish football cannot move on until all signs of the previous era are gone, as per MD.

“We have to see the change. What we can call Rubialism is still inside the Federation. The way of working and thinking is still inside. Until all those people who have there during ‘Rubialism’ leave, it is very hard to believe that change has happened.

“When these girls have been in those situations, they no longer believe anything. You have to look at that part of the iceberg. They are girls who want to be part of the selection, but if they are not able to go, it is a serious situation. That is very strong, and we must reflect on it.”

Many within Spanish football will share the same view as Tebas, and given that Tome looks set to be sacked in the next week or so, it is a viewpoint that looks ever closer to being the truth.