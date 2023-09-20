Sevilla fail to make home advantage count after being held by RC Lens

Sevilla were unable to begin their Champions League victory with a victory. They were held to a 1-1 draw by French side RC Lens at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla made a fast start to the match, and they took the lead after nine minutes. Ivan Rakitic’s corner was headed home by Lucas Ocampos, the Argentine scoring his first goal of the season in process.

Unfortunately for Los Nervionenses, they only held the lead for 15 minutes. Angelo Fulgini’s excellent free-kick got Lens back on level terms in Seville, in what was a deserved equaliser for the French outfit.

Both teams had chances to win the match. Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had to be at his best on multiple occasions to prevent Lens scoring a second, which would have been a winning goal.

Sevilla will be disappointed not to have won. They will feel that this is two points dropped, and will now know that points must be picked up elsewhere if they are to progress from their Champions League group.