Sergio Ramos overtakes former Real Madrid teammate to pick up Champions League record

Despite having not trained for the best part of three months before joining Sevilla, Sergio Ramos has slotted back in at his former club with ease. He started the victory over Las Palmas on Sunday, and was also given the nod for Los Nervionenses’ Champions League opener against Lens on Wednesday.

It was a momentum occasion for Ramos, not only because he was representing his boyhood club in European football’s most prestigious competition. In fact, it was the 138th time that the 37-year-old has started a match in the Champions League, which is a Spanish record.

As per Relevo, Ramos has overtaken Raul Gonzalez, who was his teammate at Real Madrid between 2005 and 2010, to become the Spanish player with the most starts in the European Cup/Champions League.

Ramos will hope that he can cap off the momentous occasion by helping Sevilla get their 2023-24 Champions League campaign off to a great start. However, Lens won’t make it easy, despite having rarely featured in the competition over the years.