Real Sociedad held at home by Inter Milan on Champions League return

A decade since they last played in the competition, Real Sociedad returned to the Champions League, although they were unable to seal three points on their return as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

La Real made a very fast start to the match. Having hit the post after three minutes, they scored less than 60 seconds later to give themselves a dream start. Brais Mendez robbed Alessandro Bastoni of the ball 25 yards out, and he finished beyond Yann Sommer after driving into the box.

It could have been more for the hosts as they threatened a second on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, they were made to pay late on, with Inter captain Lautaro Martinez smashing home from close range to equalise. It was the Nerazzurri’s first shot on target in the match.

Real Sociedad will be desperately disappointed to have not held on for the victory. It will feel like a missed opportunity, but they did produce an excellent performance on their Champions League return.