Real Madrid start UEFA Youth League in fine style with comeback victory over Union Berlin

Real Madrid have won of the most impressive academies in world football, and they will hope to show that in this season’s UEFA Youth League, in which their U19 side compete once again.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s charges are sure to be one of the favourites to win the competition, and their campaign got underway on Wednesday afternoon. They faced Union Berlin’s U19, and despite a scare in the first half, they were able to come away with the victory.

Union took the lead after 43 minutes courtesy of Julien Friedrich, but second half goals from Hugo De Llanos and Cesar Palacios ensured Real Madrid came away with the three points.

Real Madrid will hope that their first team can also start their Champions League campaign with a victory. They take on Union’s senior side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

Real Sociedad’s and Sevilla’s U19s were also in action on Wednesday. La Real drew 3-3 with Inter Milan, while Sevilla lost 1-0 at home to Lens.