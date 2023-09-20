Real Madrid star enthusiastically backs his side to win Champions League this season

Being one of the best teams in Europe, there’s no surprise that Real Madrid are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season. If they are able to do so, it would be the 15th success in their history.

As is the case with Carlo Ancelotti, he has taken a more reserved approach to Real Madrid’s chances. The Italian coach was keen to play down his side’s hopes, highlighting other teams instead, including reigning champions Manchester City.

However, Aurelien Tchouameni has taken the opposite approach to his manager. He backed Real Madrid’s chances of winning the competition, as he told the media following Wednesday’s last-gasp victory over Union Berlin (via Marca).

“I’ll talk to Ancelotti. Personally, I will always say Real Madrid (to win the Champions League).”

With Jude Bellingham in their side, Real Madrid will certainly fancy their chances. Even as a collective, there is little doubt that they have one of the best squads in Europe.