Real Betis President ‘let’s Javier Tebas know’ of frustration following comments about star winger

Real Betis President Angel Haro has made his frustration known to La Liga President Javier Tebas, following comments about Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique.

The Betis youngster is currently under investigation alongside Lucas Paqueta for potentially being involved in betting – he is suspected of picking up yellow cards on purpose. During La Liga’s press conference to discuss the latest salary limits, Tebas used Henrique as an example, revealing that he was ‘marked’ by FIFA.

Tebas explained that Betis had planned to sell Henrique and bring in a decent fee, allowing them to improve their finances and give them breathing room regarding their salary limit. However following the investigation, that idea did not come to fruition, with other clubs likely wary of a potential suspension.

Haro was clear that nothing had been made official yet.

“I didn’t like the statements, it wasn’t appropriate, because there isn’t enough evidence to definitively state that the player is ‘marked’, but no, I didn’t like them. Have I let him know? Yes.”

He went on to tell MD that the club “does not have official news, and we have to be respectful of the future of the player, who is young.”

The Betis president was speaking ahead of their Europa League tie with Rangers, declaring that he had no concerns about their ability to pick themselves up, after a 5-0 thrashing by Barcelona.

Another of the Betis players linked with an exit was Guido Rodriguez, but it appears Los Verdiblancos will do what they can to hold onto the World Cup-winner.

“He has had a complex end to the market, we have to let him breathe and then have conversations with him,” Haro said.

Sporting Director Ramon Planes is also keen to keep him.

“We must value the fact that he has stayed. He was on the table for an exit during the transfer window. There have been clubs interested in his situation, and that have knocked on the door. We must value that he is continuing at Betis.”

“Our intention that we have shown and communicated is that we would very much like him to stay, to extend his contract. He gives us many things, both on the field and off it. He has incredible values ​​and commitment. We would love it and that is what we are going to work towards. We have gotten past the first match point, we still have him here. We would love for it to continue for many more years.”

Betis ended up selling star defender to Luiz Felipe to Saudi Arabia for €25m. It has left them short in central defence, but clearly Haro and the board felt it wasn’t much of a choice, risking the ire of their most prized asset – Manuel Pellegrini.