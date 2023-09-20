Predicted XIs: Real Madrid to put out strong line-up against Union Berlin ahead of derby clash

Real Madrid will open their Champions League campaign at 18:45 CEST this evening, as they welcome Union Berlin to the Santiago Bernabeu for their competition debut. Los Blancos are dealing with a number of absences, and the prospect of a derby clash against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Dani Carvajal has been ruled out of the match, after sustaining a light muscle strain, with Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Lucas Vazquez would start in his place – ‘If I didn’t know who would play there, we’d be pretty f*****’. Luka Modric will also begin the match, after starting just once in their opening five games.

Diario AS believe that otherwise, Ancelotti will keep much of the same line-up. Eduardo Camavinga spoke ahead of the game and is expected to start, with one of Fede Valverde or Toni Kroos to drop to the bench. Nacho Fernandez could also give a rest to Antonio Rudiger, but otherwise the Italian will keep it the same.

Sport have only one alteration to that in their predicted line-up, with Joselu dropping to the bench instead of Valverde or Kroos. Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Arda Guler are all still injured, while Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy return to the squad.

Marca are in lockstep with the other Madrid daily on their line-up. Union Berling are missing Jannik Haberer in midfield due to suspension, while Robin Gosens is out with injury. Kevin Behrens is expected to lead the line for the visitors, although Marca do believe Gosens will be fit for the match, and will start in midfield. Lucas Tousart is expected to replace Haberer.

Marca Predicted Line-Up

Real Madrid: Kepa; Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu.

Union: Rönnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Diogo Leite, Juranovic; Laidouni, Kral, Gosens, Tousart; Behrens, Becker.