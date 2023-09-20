New Spain head coach facing sack just 15 days after being appointed

15 days ago, Jorge Vilda was sacked as Spain head coach amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales, then-President of the Spanish Football Federation. In his place, Montse Tome – who had been Vilda’s assistant for the last three years – was appointed.

Since then, there has continued to be drama surrounding the national team, with many players having begrudgingly been called up to Spain’s squad for the UEFA Nations League, with some even refusing to join.

Tome has been under increasing pressure over this, and it could well be that she leaves her role as head coach already. According to Diario AS, she could be forced to resign after this month’s matches against Sweden (on Friday) and Switzerland (on Tuesday). Alternatively, the CSD could sack her.

Many of Spain’s players consider Tome to be part of the previous era of Spanish football, alongside the likes of Vilda and Rubiales. It may be that she has to go before the team can move on, which is what many people want in the RFEF. She will definitely lead the team against Sweden and Switzerland, but that could well be her only matches in charge.